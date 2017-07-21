This has to be one of the most feel-good videos we've seen all year.

Amy Sheridan was born with Fibular Hemimelia, which meant some of her leg had to be amputated.

It also meant that Amy, who lives in Louth, spent a lot of time going in and out of Crumlin Children's Hospital growing up, and on some sunny days when she could have been shopping, Amy spent hours in pain and recovering in a hospital bed.

So one gorgeous Dublin sunny afternoon Today FM's Lousie Duffy helped put a big smile on Amy's face by surprising her with a shopping spree.

This was all made possible by the Giggle Fund - a fund dedicated to brightening the little lives of patients in the children’s hospital and bringing a smile to their faces.

And here's how you can get involved!

Buy a One4all gift card (or spend one if you already have one!) in any of One4all’s 8,000 retailers nationwide or online during Shop4Crumlin week (July 22 - July 30) and .50c will be donated to CMRF Crumlin and the Giggle Fund on every single transaction.

You'll be helping to put a big smile of sick children's faces around the country if you do.