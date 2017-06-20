Every day this week we are playing a #PrideTrack on the show.

Al has been talking about his own Pride experiences and we usually lead in with an anecdote or an even you can attend for Pride Week.

Today was different.

Today we got an email from Helen and she told us about one of her close friend's Mike.

Listeners were shocked, but how many Mike's were out there then and are still.

We hope nobody has to go through what he did.

"Al, I heard you play Erasure today to celebrate Pride Week. It reminded me of guy from Manchester I met at University in the eighties called Mike. At the end of the first term Mike told us all that he was gay. It sounds stupid now but to be honest we didn't really know what that meant and more importantly we didn't care. Anyway Mike went home that Christmas to tell his parents. He came back after the holidays but didn't really say how his parents reacted. At Easter we all went home.

Two days later Mike turned up at my parents house visibly upset. My mum and dad passed no remarks and made up a room for him. Then over Easter Sunday dinner Mike told us that after he had told his parents he was gay they sold the family home and moved away leaving no forwarding address. Mike stayed with us every holiday until university was over.

He never saw his parents again.

A few years ago Mike died from complications associated with AIDS. Except for me and my 80-year-old mum no one came to the funeral. Much to my surprise my mum told me that she had seen Bronski Beats Small Town Boy on the TV and it always made her think of Mike.

Perhaps as part of your music celebration of Pride you might play Small Town Boy for all the Mike's of this world. Thanks. Helen"

This is for you Mike:

If you ever want to contact the show just email al@todayfm.com