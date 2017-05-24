Anyone who reached their teenage years around the year 1986 will be delighted with Tom Cruise's latest announcement.

The Hollywood star revealed yesterday on Australian morning show Sunrise that Top Gun 2 is definitely going to happen.

When asked by the hosts if a sequel to the 80's classic was in the works, cruise answered "It’s true. Yea, it’s true," going on to say "I’m going to start filming it, probably in the next year".

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

The announcement comes following years of speculation about the movie.

Last January producer of the first Top Gun, Jerry Bruckheimer, led to speculation after tweeting that he had met with the 54 year old actor to discuss the project.

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

Rumours were fueled further in October when Cruise told Graham Norton “We’re discussing it...We’re trying to figure it out.”

We just hope Charlie comes back too.