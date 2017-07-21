U2 are bringing their 2017 Joshua Tree Tour to Dublin tomorrow night and the band's private jet has been coming and going ahead of their sell-out gig.

One eagle-eyed Today FM listener spotted the jet at Dublin airport this afternoon and holy crap this aircraft is gigantic.

We're used to seeing superstars swan around the globe on their private jets but U2's plane takes executive travel to the next level.

The lads are set to play in front of 80,000 fans in Croke Park this weekend, and now we know what they've been spending some of those royalties on.

This is the 25th date of the tour and it's set to be some gig.