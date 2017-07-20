Fact: Irish stereotypes are annoying and insulting, as most stereotypes tend to be.

So when Dunkirk star and Cork man Cillian Murphy appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and had to sit there as the host reeled off a litany of Irish stereotypes you can't blame him for looking a little pissed off.

Everything from leprechauns to Lucky Charms were covered (eye roll) and for a few minutes you forget that Colbert is one of America's most respected TV hosts.

Mortifying.