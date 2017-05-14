With the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulations (the GDPR) coming into effect on 25 May 2018, Irish organisations have 12 months to comply get their businesses to comply with the laws or face hefty fines and litigation

So if you are a business that keeps personal data..including lists of customers contacts or suppliers..you need to get your house in order!

Kate Colleary, Intellectual property and data protection lawyer from Frontier Privacy joined Conall on the Sunday Business Show to discuss these new regulations and how her business can help others to come in line with them.

Frontier Privacy is a new Irish firm providing services to guide organisations through the new legislation and to help them put the systems and processes in place to better manage data.

Kate noted that while many large organisations have invested greatly in complying with data protection laws, some smaller businesses just don't know how to follow the regulations.

Along with facing fines the new GDRP will also allow businesses to be sued for the first time, which Kate noted could possible result in some serious "digital ambulance chasing".

To get in touch with Kate Colleary and the team of lawyers at Frontier Privacy check out their website on: http://frontierprivacy.com/