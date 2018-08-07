The age old debate has finally been settled.

It's a question as old as time itself. With varying opinions around the country, we wanted to get to the bottom of the debate and get a definitive answer once and for all. We pitted the rural opinion of an early dinner, against the more urban evening dinner.

You got in touch in your droves and made some fairly valid points, as well as some questionable reasoning.

However, the votes have been counted and verified, and it was a landslide victory for an evening dinner, clinching 80% of the vote. 

We may have to revisit the topic and ask what the difference between 'tea' and 'supper' is next week.