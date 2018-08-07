It's a question as old as time itself. With varying opinions around the country, we wanted to get to the bottom of the debate and get a definitive answer once and for all. We pitted the rural opinion of an early dinner, against the more urban evening dinner.

This week's #UpThePoll is an age old question texted into us.



It's time for rural to go head to head with urban.@MuireannO_C wants to put this to rest once and for all:



What time is dinner time? 😂🤤#MuireannInAction — Today FM (@TodayFM) August 7, 2018

You got in touch in your droves and made some fairly valid points, as well as some questionable reasoning.

However, the votes have been counted and verified, and it was a landslide victory for an evening dinner, clinching 80% of the vote.

We may have to revisit the topic and ask what the difference between 'tea' and 'supper' is next week.