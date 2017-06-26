One of the most popular West End musicals of all time is coming to Ireland.

Over 8 million people have seen WICKED in London alone and now the show is coming to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for a seven week run from July 17th to September 1st 2018.



WICKED has scooped over 100 major awards and tells the story about how Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West came to be.

Tickets go on sale at 10.00am this Friday June 30 and are available from Ticketmaster.