This Kilkenny lad has been making big waves for many years now. By 18, he had won a number of international songwriting awards. His debut EP 'Talk To Me' went to No.2 in the iTunes chart straight after its release in 2016.

'Wanna Love' was released in April just gone and we absolutely love it AND the video that goes with it.

If you fancy seeing Robert live (and we highly recommend you do), he'll be live at the Ruby Sessions on Tuesday June 6th and the Beer Hall Stage at Indiependence in August.

Keep an eye on his Twitter and Facebook for all other news.