Parents around the country will be sighing with relief because by November 2019 they'll have a heap of new Frozen songs to play on repeat.

The next installment of the massively popular Disney movie is set for release on November 27th 2019.

Disney has also announced the release date for Star Wars: Episode IX, it will hit cinemas on May 24, 2019.

While we're on the subject of Star Wars, here's John Boyega, who plays Finn in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, being a total legend and sneaking up on fans who were posing for photos at a Star Wars Celebration.

There's been some Indian Jones news, which hasn't left fans of the franchise happy. The fifth installment has been pushed back by a year, it will now be in cinemas on July 10th 2020 (which means Harrison Ford will be 77 when it comes out.)

And for the kids, “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” will hit the big screen on November 21st 2018.