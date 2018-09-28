Today is a great day for movie fans because there has been a lot of trailers released and a lot of gossip leaked!

Venom

We'll see Tom Hardy return to the big screen with the release if Venom on October 4th. Recently, Tom confirmed that he took inspiration from Conor McGregor for the new role. Chatting to RTÉ, Hardy said “it was not Venom: he was not based on him. There were more elements of Eddie Brock which needed to be pinned on somebody who’s incredibly handy physically. And, obviously, Conor is incredibly handy physically. There was an aspect the studio wanted somebody who could fight, which they always do in these sort of hero movies," he adds. They want somebody who can have a scrap. Conor obviously wants to have a scrap with everybody, so that’s useful. But then, the are other elements in the character like the neurosis of Woody Allen, Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and other elements within. But yeah, he was definitely a key note."

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

The trailer has dropped for the new X-Men movie, due to be released in February.

Toy Story 4

If you thought Toy Story 3 was emotional, it seems 4 is going to make you bawl even more. Speaking on The Talk, Tim Allen said he barely got through the last scene.

Creed II

The second trailer for Sylvester Stallone's Creed II has dropped.

A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga & Ryan Reynold's new movie is being tipped for an Oscar. What a soundtrack too.

Terminator 6

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Linda Hamilton reunite on the set of the latest Terminator installment.