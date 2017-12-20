We think we've found Ireland's most Christmassy couple.

Merry pair Emmet and Karolina have gone turbo festive in their jingly Chrimbo outfits..

Check out them baubles!

Prepare to be Christmassed within an inch if your life!



This is Emmet and his wife Karolina with their Xmas outfits. 🎄👏🙌🎄



Those baubles cannot be unseen. 😱 #FinePairOfBaubles #Christmas pic.twitter.com/yDyVRQqrcd — Today FM (@TodayFM) December 20, 2017

Also on the show today, Muireann chatted to Fiona who teamed up with her three daughters to create this tinsely jumper for her husband Seamus.

But what can she add to it? A sparkly headpiece? Matching trousers?

Already looking like a human Christmas tree Seamus! Well done Fiona and girls!