WARNING: You Cannot Unsee Those Baubles!

We think we've found Ireland's most Christmassy couple.

Merry pair Emmet and Karolina have gone turbo festive in their jingly Chrimbo outfits..

Check out them baubles!

Also on the show today, Muireann chatted to Fiona who teamed up with her three daughters to create this tinsely jumper for her husband Seamus.

But what can she add to it? A sparkly headpiece? Matching trousers?

Already looking like a human Christmas tree Seamus! Well done Fiona and girls!