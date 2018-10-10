While we never classified ourselves as experts on Swedish dining, we're appalled we never knew about this. With ski season nearly upon us, we have finally found the motivation to exercise. While strutting your stuff down the slopes, you can pop in for a Big Mac. McSki is located in the popular Swedish ski resort of Lindvallen, about 450 kilometers northwest of Stockholm.

McSki opened in the mid 90s and has been helping to fuel skiers ever since. It features a full McDonalds restaurant which can seat up to 140 people. But the most important part is the Ski Thru. You don't even have to take your ski gear off. Just rock up to the window, order your meal of choice and off you go.

I mean it's almost worth hurtling yourself down the side of a mountain for?