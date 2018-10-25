We Need This Canine Dog Calendar In Our Life
For the past decade Vancouver Police Canine Unit has released a calendar, with all the proceeds going to Breast Cancer awareness.
Every year the police dogs and their handlers get together for some very badass shots. We need these in our lives and luckily they are available from anywhere in the world!
Vancouver Police 2019 canine calendar takes a bite out of crime to fundraise for health https://t.co/DZZYDXpRkm #Vancouver #VPD #police #K9 #dogs #calendar #health pic.twitter.com/uOAJc2G0Jd— The Georgia Straight (@georgiastraight) October 23, 2018
PSD Bailey is all smiles as she & Dad, Cst. Lequesne, take a much needed coffee break from the crazy #VPDK9 2019 Calendar sales frenzy! All proceeds go to @BCCHF & @bccancerfdn. Buy on-line through @VanPoliceFnd site: https://t.co/nChrTYhwD4 (PC: @AdamandKev) #bestever #thankyou pic.twitter.com/lWAvWI1xw2— VPD Canine Unit (@VPDCanine) October 24, 2018
2019 #VPD Police #K9 Calendars go on sale today. All proceeds support @BCCHF & @bccancerfdn @VancouverPD #BCChildrensHospital https://t.co/CR28g42FOg pic.twitter.com/aVfkpt7klF— Howard Chow (@DeputyChow) October 22, 2018