We Ordered And Tested The New Onesie Tracksuit And It Is Glorious
Dave is always getting weird stuff delivered to work, but his latest purchase has taken things to a whole new level.
It's no secret Dave is a fan of comfortable clothing, and if he could live out the rest of his days in a tracksuit - he would.
Well that looks possible now after Dave backed a kickstarter which combines a onesie and a tracksuit.
Behold: the Tuxy, and we've reviewed it for you so you know exactly what you're getting before you order yours.
Because, lets face it, you'll be ordering one.