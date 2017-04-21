The Museum Of Failure is opening in Helsinborg in Sweden.

The collection consists of over sixty failed products and services from around the world.

Here’s a few examples and it's clear to see why they didn't set the world alight!

Bic’s ridiculously sexist “For Her” pens with flowers and pastel colours (pictured above). Because women can't use a man pen.

The Harley Davidson Perfume. Chanel No.5 but with a hint of Eau De Exhaust Pipe. Nice!

The TwitterPeek, a device from 2009 that could do nothing but read tweets even though its screen couldn’t actually accommodate a single tweet. Jesus, we don't remember this casualty:

The museum also includes Google Glass. Remember them!

Here's a Swedish guy with impeccable English detailing those failures:

We asked Al Porter listeners to come up with their own.

Here's some of your top suggestions for Al Porter's Museum Of Failure:

Bertie's infamous yellow pants.

The e-voting machines. E-jits.

Guinness Light. Lasted about 6 months. #fail

And of course loads suggesting these yokes. Ah, water meters. #MegaFail