Team SBS were first introduced to Well Nice Pops at the Uprise Festival in Dublin where they were pitching in the StartUp Battle against many other start-ups globally on the day.

They were full of energy and we were impressed with their unique and very healthy idea.

Well Nice Pops are 100% cold-pressed Veg & Fruit Juice Ice Pops. Low in kcals and high in nutrients.

The Limerick based business is run by Trín & BJ who are on a mission to spread the veggie love, one pop at a time.

The pair told Conall that the Pops have just been stocked in Super Valu after taking part in the Food Academy bringing Wellnice pops to a bigger audience.

They have also been doing the festival circuit with their Wellnice Garden Shed pop up keeping the music fans full of goodness.

Despite being part of Team SBS, the Sunday Business Show wasn't the first Today FM show Well Nice Pops had been in touch with, as they already had got their own Jingle from Dermot & Dave, which you can listen back to via the podcast below.

You can also fins out more about the business and their many flavors of healthy Ice Pops on the company's website: http://www.wellnicepops.ie/