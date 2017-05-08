There's passion and there's Davy Fitz levels of sporting passion.

In a tense game between Estudiantes and Boca Juniors in Argentina the Coach of Estudiantes Nelson Vivas lost his head and his shirt when a call went against him.

He also decapitated one of those hairy pitch-side mics:

But this is the reaction that put Jose to shame:

¡Es el Increíble Hulk! El DT de #Estudiantes, #NelsonVivas se fue expulsado y desató su furia rompiendo toda su camisa 😮 #TelefeFutbol pic.twitter.com/ginzUyoLOJ — Telefe (@telefe) May 6, 2017

We still don't know if Davy has a back tattoo?