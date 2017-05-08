We've Found The Argentinian Davy Fitz
There's passion and there's Davy Fitz levels of sporting passion.
In a tense game between Estudiantes and Boca Juniors in Argentina the Coach of Estudiantes Nelson Vivas lost his head and his shirt when a call went against him.
He also decapitated one of those hairy pitch-side mics:
But this is the reaction that put Jose to shame:
¡Es el Increíble Hulk! El DT de #Estudiantes, #NelsonVivas se fue expulsado y desató su furia rompiendo toda su camisa 😮 #TelefeFutbol pic.twitter.com/ginzUyoLOJ— Telefe (@telefe) May 6, 2017
We still don't know if Davy has a back tattoo?