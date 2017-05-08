Watch this Coach do an Incredible Hulk!

There's passion and there's Davy Fitz levels of sporting passion.

In a tense game between Estudiantes and Boca Juniors in Argentina the Coach of Estudiantes Nelson Vivas lost his head and his shirt when a call went against him.

He also decapitated one of those hairy pitch-side mics:

But this is the reaction that put Jose to shame:

 

We still don't know if Davy has a back tattoo?