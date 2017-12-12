What Christmas Song Has The Most Jingle-Jangles?
(Mariah could make that work)
We've been finding it tricky to work out what Christmas songs to play at lunchtime.
So, we've devised something called a 'Jingle Jangle Scale'
It' works like this...
A song that doesn't get your baubles bursting like maybe, 'The Power Of Love' will get 1 Jingle-Jangle BUT if it blows the tinsel off you like let's say 'All i Want For Christmas' THEN it's a 5 Jingle-Jangler.
Now, we need your help.
Do you agree with our JJ list?
If not tell us why and we'll revise it.