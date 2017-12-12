All we want for Christmas is youuuuuuuu...r opinion!

(Mariah could make that work)

We've been finding it tricky to work out what Christmas songs to play at lunchtime.

So, we've devised something called a 'Jingle Jangle Scale'

It' works like this...

A song that doesn't get your baubles bursting like maybe, 'The Power Of Love' will get 1 Jingle-Jangle BUT if it blows the tinsel off you like let's say 'All i Want For Christmas' THEN it's a 5 Jingle-Jangler.

Now, we need your help.

Do you agree with our JJ list?

If not tell us why and we'll revise it.