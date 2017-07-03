Since we started the show we’ve helped some listeners achieve some simple things in their lives that they really should have done by now....

We’ve had first time pizza eaters, first timer swimmers, a first gig at 31 and a 37 year old riding a bike for the first time! We’ve even had a woman who’d never seen the movies JAWS and ET......

Eoin Scriven from Kilkenny texted us to say: “'Hey Al, eoin scriven here from Kilkenny I've never been to the zoo and I'm 20 years old I've also never been to the beach I know I'm pretty boring but I'd love for you to change that'

Well obviously we just couldn't resist this one!

