There's a first time for everything and today, Sara got in touch and said that today is D-day - she has been putting off taking her driving test for 5 years and enough is enough!

She's rolling up her sleeves, she has perfected her turnabouts and reversing around corners, and she knows how to stick her hand out the window and give all the correct hand signals. You got this, Sara!

What have you been putting off for a long time and why don't you just grab the bull by the horns? Go for it!

“Paula speaking of putting things off, we just found out we’re expecting our first baby. We’re both 39 and beyond excited!”

“Running. It took me a few weeks to get into without feeling close to dying. I’m not great at it but I’m doing it most days and I feel great!” - Tom, Cork

“Always thought I’d be unfit and never imagined being able to run or enjoying exercise. I ran the Dublin City Marathon last year, ran every step!” – Caroline

“Saving money Paula. When should I start?!”

“Hi Paula I've been putting off tidying my bedroom and redecorating it for the last 7 years. It’s the last step in that chapter in my life. An auld trip to Ikea might sort it out!” - Grainne

“I quit smoking cigarettes last year and I've honestly never felt better about myself. No more standing in the cold or rain to have a smoke, I feel so much better, and I have so much extra money to spend”

“Paula I learned to swim age 29. I was sick of people’s reactions when I told them I couldn’t swim so I bit the bullet and now I can officially hold my head above water!”

“Avocados (and poached eggs). Now I know what all these Instagram posts are about.”

“I’m putting off getting a smartphone. I like just texting and calling!” – D in Louth

“As someone who is on week 7 of the Couch to 5K program, I disagree that running is the most fantastic feeling. I absolutely hate it. That said, the feeling of accomplishment that comes afterward is brilliant!”