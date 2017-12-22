Margaret Brown from Sandycove in Dublin spends her Christmas cooking for about 300 people!

What a woman!

Margaret caters for the homeless and the lonely every year in Stradbrook Rugby Club in Blackrock.

She’s been doing it since 1986 and people come from Dublin, Meath and Wicklow for her Christmas lunch.

Last year, one man told her the year before he had walked the pier and nobody said ‘Happy Christmas’ or ‘hello’ and he came back and didn’t speak to anybody for the full Christmas Day. So he was delighted to be at the lunch.

As well as the massive lunch in Blackrock, Mrs Brown’s dinners will also be going to Bentley House Homeless services in Monkstown, members of the Travelling community and to some families living in caravans in Dun Laoghaire.

Listen back to her chat with Muireann here: