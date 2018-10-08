Whether your single voluntarily or involuntarily, what are you tired of hearing?

What lil comments from friends, frenemies and nosy family members drive you up the walls?!

Ferg asked today... What should you NOT say to a single person? And you really let us know.

Here are some of our favourites:

Jenn on Twitter:

"You’ll find someone eventually!"

Niamh on Twitter:

"There's plenty of fish in the sea... You just got to get yourself out there!"

Deirdre says:

"Was told by a friend a few months ago that I can't carry on the way I am. And should throw myself at the barman..."

Emma texted:

"How are you single??" That has to be the worst thing ever to say to a single person!!"

Niall knows your time is coming:

"After many years at wedding hearing "ah ha your next" from auld ones I now enjoy doing the same to them at funerals."

Barbara quick as a flash goes:

"When people say ‘There are plenty more fish in the sea’, I always respond with ‘You know what else there’s plenty of in the sea? Rubbish. Lots and lots of rubbish."

Máire is the Beyonce in all of us:

"Hi Ferg, I’ve been single for 2 years after 18 yrs of a togetherness/marriage. I get “You’re awesome, you’ll easily find someone”. I’m not looking. And I already know. 😏"

And John ain't having it:

"Ferg, when people find out your single and come out with "Oh jeez I know just the girl for you!"

But Jen takes the biscuit!

The moral of the story is leave single people alone!