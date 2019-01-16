We all remember our first concert. The excitement of the unknown. The foam fingers.

While some of us have developed a more "sophisticated" taste in music, a select few had great music taste right from the offset.

Pamela revealed her first ever concert was these guys in The Point:

And the Early Breakfast listeners shared their first concert experiences:

How about Boney M? Remember them?! RDS in 1978 or 79. Sandra

Celine Dion!!!!

First concert was Six! I was in my element. Amy from Limerick

First concert was Anastasia. The things you'd do to get the shift! Joe

My first concert was Michael Jackson's Moonwalker Tour when I was 6 in 1991. Best concert ever. Andy in Galway

My first concert was East 17 Dave in Waterford

I was at a former six members wedding a few years back and there was 4 of the band there. They did in fact get up to sing the song for us!!! We were treated to a 're union of sorts!!

I'm a concert virgin at nearly 38 years old...will I make it to 40?! Ian in Dublin.

First ever gig. Metallica. Haven’t looked back since. Dave

Hi Pamela. I saw Michael Jackson in the RDS in 1997 as my first concert. Epic show, will never forget it! Ronan

Boyzone in the local community centre, early 90s! Taryn

I went to a free concert called Lark by the Lee in 1986 where U2 showed up . Orla

Meatloaf!!! Susie in wexford

My first concert was R.E.M. supported by Oasis in Slane in 1995 ! Rachel

Morning Pamela, first concert was Guns n Roses at Slane in 92 - unbelievable gig. Barry

Queen - Alexandra Palace 1979. Spencer

Morning Pam, my first concert was take That in 1993. Morto. Matt in Trim

Although I watched Michael Jackson from across the Lee in Cork in the 80s (was really cool) my actual first concert was Rod Stewart in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney supported by Status Quo. Kind of cringe worthy, but avidly good! Dave Mullen

My first concert was Garth Brooks, cringe. But my kids are so much cooler than I was my teenagers first concerts were Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.