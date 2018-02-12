Dennis the Menace was the Big Big Movie on Saturday evening on RTE and I was flooded with feelings of nostalgia when I happened upon it. In 1993 I was 7, and that was the very first film I ever went to see in the cinema. The cinema in Carrick-on-Suir has since closed - it had one screen and I remember eating Milky Moos. There were intermissions in the film too!

What's the first film you ever saw in the cinema? Take a little trip down Nostalgia Lane!

“Santa Clause the movie. Was our first big family treat. Also ET, and we cried a lot!”

“Hi Paula, the first movie I saw in the cinema was Supergirl in 1984! I was 5 and remember it like it was yesterday!” - Noel, Sixmilebridge

“Hey Paula, I think the first film I saw in the cinema was an American Tail, Fievel Goes West. I was 6 or 7” - Trev in the bin lorry.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the Sligo Gaiety cinema. It was oversold and we had to sit in the aisle!” - Trevor travelling from Sligo to Dublin

“Paula my first trip to the cinema was in Holloway road in London. My aunt brought us, and my cousins to see Mary Poppins OMG watching it on the big screen was mind blowing! I was 4” - love jacky in mayo xxx

“My aunt used to work in Stillorgan cinema back in the early eighties and used to bring me into the cinema for early access. I used to be the only one in there with my peanut M and Ms, lol. First movie ever was The Jungle Book!” - Richard from Naas

“Sweetpea my first film was Beastmaster and my first date in the cinema was Prince of Thieves and I even got to hold her hand!” - Jayo

“Hiya Paula, why didn't u just go to Waterford? 4 screens, loads of choice. Only problem was we had to sneak our sweets in our jocks. Need to take out a mortgage to buy something in the cinema!” - Paul in Portlaw. Practically neighbours!”

“My first film in the cinema for me was The Mask. My mate’s father brought 3 of us in for his birthday, think we were 8-9! Great film and I'm pretty sure I started to appreciate woman after seing Cameron Diaz walk into to bank after getting caught in a shower of rain!” - Dave

“Into The West in The Capitol in cork where the queue used to be around the corner” - Ann in Cork

“Hi Paula, the first movie I ever saw in the cinema was Bedknobs and Broomsticks starring Angela Lansbury. I loved it!” - Lorraine from Dundalk

“Hey Paula, my first trip to the cinema was to see Jumanji with my mother and brother. If I remember correctly, we only went because Father Of The Bride was sold out.......you can guess who made the movie choice there? Well you're wrong, it was me. I loved Steve Martin back then! A weird 8 year old boy!”

“First film was Pete’s Dragon in The Savoy on O’Connell St in Dublin, now The Ambassador theatre. In 1979!” - Sarah Wicklow

Ashamed to say Kindergarden Cop with my mam! Cinema was full and ended up separated...was scared silly lmao ...I was a quiet child.” - Mick in Dundalk

“Paula my first film to see was as Arachnophobia and it frightened the sugar out of me as I was only 6!”

“Hey Paula, good morning to ya. My mom took myself and my four siblings to Donegal one summer from Offaly back in 1985, I would have been 7yrs old. We were so excited to see the relatives and the beaches. One day while there we went to the cinema to see The Black Cauldron Disney animated movie and afterwards we visited the Oatfield sweet factory in Letterkenny, it's been closed some years now but great memories from so long ago.”

“Morning Paula, 1992, I was 7 and my mam brought me to see Into The West! It was an amazing and wonderful memory that we often reminisce about!”

“Morning Paula. The first movie I saw in a cinema was Dangerous Minds which featured Coolio's Gangster's Paradise. I went with a big group which included an ex-girlfriend. Brilliant movie, even better soundtrack, that song always brings back great memories.” - Mick in Laois.

“Hi Paula. First cinema experience... 1980 in Termonfeckin Parochial Hall. Spider-Man projected onto wall at one end that had been painted white. 30p entry and you got free plastic cup of diluted orange and packet of Tayto for that...good times!”

“The first movie I saw in the cinema was All Dogs Go To Heaven. I think it was 1990 I was 6 and remember all of that film clearer than what I did last week!” - Kevin from Carlow

“Morning Paula. My first film was Aladdin. Back then it was in the cinema for like 100 weeks and everyone I knew had seen it but me. By the time my mother found time to bring me to see it in the Wexford cinema, it turned out to be just the two of us in there. Just me my Mam and the big screen pretty magical.” - Mark from Wexford

“Late 70s Gone with the Wind in The Ambassador in Dublin” - Simon

“Think mine was one of the Turtles movies when I was ten, around 1990. When it was finished I went through the wrong door and ended up in front of the screen in what must have been a horror. The screams that rang out were deafening!” - Anthony in Cork

“Morning Paula, I'm the youngest an d remember my brother and sisters taking me to see a re-release of Tom Thumb. It was 91, I was 4 and they still remind me of how scared I got when the MGM lion appeared” - Siobhan

“First film was Herbie Goes Bananas in Tramore while on holidays... showing my age now! There’s apartments there now. Cinema long gone.” - Ed

“Morning Paula, I went to play Gaelic football on a trip from Glasgow to Letterkenny. Went to see Apollo 13. Spent twenty pounds on sweets. Got sick everywhere. It was all my spending money for the trip!”

“When we were kids once a month we went to the Cas as we called it in Finglas. All we needed was a jamjar to get in... omg now I feel like an antique and I’m only 56 and have 6 grandchildren. The first film I remember was when I was sixteen - The Lady and the Tramp. What a film – I cried from halfway until the end!” - Jacinta

“Morning Paula, the first film I seen in the cinema was The Lion King in Ballyhaunis cinema, Co. Mayo, and weirdly enough the only thing I remember from it was that the taps wouldn't work in the bathroom. I was 6 and went with my dad !”

“Good morning Paula. Oops giving my age away. My first film was My Fair Lady with Audrey Hepburn. 1964 Still love it. Went with my Granny. What a wonderful movie. Have a lovely day. Always love listening to you. Normally on my way to work. Now chilling at home during my midterm break!” - Barbara