Boyzone star Shane Lynch appeared on Sunday Brunch yesterday.

He was rocking a bandana and what appeared to be, at times, an American accent.

Hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy didn't react to Shane's accent but some viewers were so baffled by Shane's accent they took to Twitter to ask whether they were alone in their confusion.

They were not.

What is the craic with Shane Lynch's accent? It's very odd.... #SundayBrunch — Orla (@orlabaz) May 21, 2017

I want some of whatever Shane Lynch is on #SundayBrunch — Anna Dunphy (@AnnaDunphy) May 21, 2017