It may be Easter Sunday but we'll be working through that sugar coma to bring you another two hours of interesting chat and craic on Neil Delamere's Sunday Best.

Neil needs some time to get through his many chocolate eggs so the brilliant Joe Donnelly is in the hot-seat this week and as always, he'll have the latest in news with Kate Shanahan from DIT and sport from the Today FM sport desk.

Joe will also be chatting to Dublin Zoo Team Leader, Helen Clarke Bennett who will be chatting about her time in the Congo where she came face to face with forest elephants and lowland gorillas.

After 12, Joe will be meeting the world record smashing Irish Wingsuit Team and Phil Beadle will be explaining how you can become a Maverick.

Plus, Shelly Grey will be live in studio with a guide to keep you busy over the Easter Holidays!

Tune from 11am!