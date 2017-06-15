This week, I got this text into the show;

"Morning Paula. Sundays for many people can often be a long and boring day. Any suggestions from you or your listeners would be most welcome - what to do, places to go, people to meet etc?"

Now for me, Sunday is day of rest and you'd be hard pushed to get me dressed, let alone out of the house - but seeing as this weekend is meant to be glorious (temperatures in the mid-twenties!) perhaps heading out to enjoy the sun might be on the cards!

Here are some of the things that are going on around the country this weekend - and if I've missed any, do let me know!

“Morning, I would highly recommend Emo House and Court Gardens in Laois to spend your Sunday. It has a beautiful lake, spectacular gardens and a lovely tea room cafe. There are tours of the magnificent House which was designed by James Gandon. It's a wonderful day out and it’s free to enter.” - Mick in Laois

“Go to the Cork Summer Show this Sunday – great family day and under 12s are free!”

“Hi Paula, tell that person looking for something to do on Sunday to park up in the square in Thurles about 5.45pm and watch 15,000 langers balling their eyes out after Waterford hand them their arses.” - Brian in Waterford

"Hi Paula! A quick mention for the Kildare Show in Athy this Sunday - great family day out!”

“Paula Boogie in the Bog is on in Monaghan...it’s as crazy as it sounds!”

“The All-Ireland Turf Footing Championships are on in Kildare and it’s the most craic ever!”

"Paula, seeing as the weather is meant to be lovely, why not head camping somewhere? Once it's dry, it's a brilliant family event - cooking outdoors and cuddling up under blankets playing cards. We have a camper van and head to Westport on sunny weekends in summer!" - Kay in Sligo

“'The Tom Crean Endurance Walk is on in Annascaul. The walk itself is booked out. But there are several fabulous local hill and road walks. Entertaining pubs, restaurants in the village and Tom Crean play at night's. Come along!” - Sean

“Morning Paula. Tell that person to pack a picnic and head to their nearest park or beach. Bring some games – rackets or a football etc. We did that a few weeks ago and the kids are still talking about it. Free, fun family time!”

"Paula Skerries mid-summer festival is on, right by the beach on the South Strand - come on over!"

“Do the bike tour of Kilkenny City. It’s brilliant!”

Something different? Register for Dip in the Nip on Sunday and get absolutely starkers with a bunch of Good Samaritan like-minded strangers and run head-first into the sea at secret location! All in aid of Cork Dragons and Girls Club!"

— Charlie o Donnell (@CharlieZac2) June 15, 2017

@sweetpmac weekend idea- Clonakilty Carnival this Sat!! Family fun, food & music! Plus @AlisonTodayFM live on Saturday morning 🎉💃🏻