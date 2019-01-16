Brexit. Borders. Trump. The Wall.

These four things have not been out of the news for the past 2-3 years, if not longer. They've taken over the world of current affairs and politics.

But now, a different issue is making headlines. Food. More specifically, the food that politicians eat.

Trump's Burgers

It's been widely reported that the US President enjoys eating a burger in bed every once in a while (don't we all?!), but yesterday, he decided to share his love of fast food with some White House visitors.

When college football team the Clemson Tigers took a trip to the President's on Monday, he served them burgers, pizza and fries from some of America's most popular fast food outlets.

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

This isn't the first time Trump has shown his love for pizza and burgers though...

Number 10's Doughnuts

Yesterday was a big, big day for the British Government and the EU, and what do we all need in stressful times? Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Now, ours aren't usually delivered by a machine gun wielding police officer, but we can still relate, right?

Don't want to alarm anyone but the people responsible for getting us food if there's no deal are already guarding their donuts with a machine gunpic.twitter.com/LSbX1AUbiU — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 15, 2019

Leo & Danny Talk Meat

Just as the Taoiseach decides to cut down on meat in an effort to tackle climate change, Danny Healy-Rae shared his controversial opinion on vegetarians.

Speaking in The Dáil, Healy-Rae said that cutting back on meat is "ridiculous" and an anyone doing a hard day’s work need “bacon and cabbage" or "mutton stew" to get them through to dinner.