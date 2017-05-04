This morning I played Queen, Radio Gaga and "Queen Superfan Pamela" send me a Snapchat saying how much she would love to have dinner with Freddie Mercury...you and me both Pam!

It got me wondering, if we had to pick three people - any people - dead or alive to invite to dinner, who would they be?

Like Pam, my first one would be Freddie Mercury. I'd also pick Lena Dunham because I find her fascinating, and I love how she writes. I don't love everything she writes, but she definitely captures my attention and she's really interesting. Lastly, I'd invite Robin Williams because he would bring the LOLs.

The listeners of The Early Breakfast also jumped on-board and sent in their "3 people" - and variety really is the spice of life. I would hate to eat my dinner with some of the people mentioned! Have a read below and let me know who your "3 people" are!

“Hi Paula, I’d invite Larry David – he’s so funny. Chris Rock and Dermot from Dermot and Dave because they are so funny also. Imagine the craic!” – I think Dermot’s actual name has been changed on his passport to Dermot From-Dermot-And-Dave. Good shout!

@sweetpmac @todayfm John Lennon Noel Gallagher and Richard Harris. — Ciaran Lanigan (@ciaran69) May 4, 2017

“Hi Paula I would have Johnny Cash, Brian Johnson and Jeremy Clarkson” – Alan.

@sweetpmac @todayfm Elvis, Michael Collins and Paidi O Se 😂 — Mark Higgins (@hhiiggoo) May 4, 2017

“Morning! I would have Bowie because he is an intelligent witty legend, Jeff Lynne because he is a genius - and Phil Cawley for music and motorbikes”. - Mike – Mike, there ain’t no disco like a Phil Cawley disco!

“Dermot Morgan for the laughs and because I was too young to appreciate him when he was living. Shane McGowan for the sing-song and for general genius inspiration. Aaaaaaand Katy Perry to bring a bit of beauty to the madness. She is the most beautiful living thing on the planet!” - Cathal in Longford.

@sweetpmac I'm a bit late to this party, but mine would be Colin Firth, Stephen Fry & Ted Walsh. :-) — ArcticChimpanzee (@ArcticChimpanze) May 4, 2017

“Morning Paula has to be Frank, Dean and Bing - God only knows when I would see my wife again haha!”

“Hi Paula the three people I would bring for dinner Michelle Obama because she is a strong and inspirational woman. Danny from The Coronas because he is just amazing, I love him! And Mario Rosenstock because he's funny and witty as himself - but then he would bring all his multiple characters too! It would be a mental night!” – Laineymoo – Mario is also great at choosing a nice bottle of wine, FYI. Good choice!

“Lance Armstrong, Paul Kimmage and Eddie Murphy. Can you imagine the laugh we'd have!” - John in Galway

@sweetpmac @todayfm Billy Connolly, Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley... my holy trilogy basically. — Kate Brennan Harding (@kbrennanharding) May 4, 2017

“Nelson Mandela , Elon Musk and Sarah (girl I'm totally in love with but can't tell her). - Al, Dublin – Al, tell her. TELL HER!

“Hi Paula. I'd bring Luke Kelly for the songs, Nelson Mandela for the stories and Kelly Brook for the eye candy. Cheers! - Pat in Carlow.

@sweetpmac Dinner guests Jim Henson, Dudley Moore and Roald Dahl... and sure if yourself & Aidan are nearby stick your head in too 😀 — Shane O'Connor (@shaneycakes) May 4, 2017

“ Michael Jackson because he’s a legend, Denzel Washington because he’s gorgeous and Mrs Brown for the bit of humour!” - Anne in Co. Wicklow

“I would bring my girlfriend and my ex-girlfriend and her mother - now that would be entertaining - John in Mayo – John why do you hate your own party so much? Why?!

“I would like to bring JFK, Princess Diana and Tupac and ask them their thoughts on the world now.”

“How about Ian Dempsey, Jeff Lynne and James Corden for a frosty dinner? - Mike

@sweetpmac lots of male only lists coming through 😳 Mine would be Beyoncé, JK Rowling and Melissa McCarthy 😊 — Debbie Murphy (@D3bbie_M) May 4, 2017

“I'd bring Ellen DeGeneres because she's a hoot! Rachel Allen and I'd make sure to let her bring dessert, and I'd bring Ed Sheeran - I'd get him to bring his guitar for a singsong after the meal! Great food, great chat, great entertainment!” - Annemarie in Galway

"I'd bring Ellen DeGeneres because she's a hoot! Rachel Allen and I'd make sure to let her bring dessert, and I'd bring Ed Sheeran - I'd get him to bring his guitar for a singsong after the meal! Great food, great chat, great entertainment!" - Annemarie in Galway



“I'd bring Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad! Because they’re hilarious!” - Aaron in Kildare

“Paula it would have to be George Michael, Robert De Niro and Stephen Hawkins. What a conversation that would be!” - Rhys in Kildare

@sweetpmac 3 guests Chef Anthony Bourdain, Stephen King & Stevie Nicks 😎🤘🤘 — Robert Craven (@cravenrobert) May 4, 2017

“Paula I would invite Graham Norton, Ed Sheeran and Michael Buble .” - Mary Wexford.

“Sweetpea for my dinner party I would have Finbar Furey, Marty Morrissey and Eamon Dunphy. ” - Jayo

“ Eric Cantona, Bill Murray and Jim Morrison . If anyone can top that then they're a worthy winner. Love the show.” - Barry in Cork.

“Ok so ....Ciaran in Fair City - I have to have a chat with him. Tommy Tiernan cause he makes the craziest things funny. And you Paula – you’re great gas! And I'm not tidying up!” - Kathleen in Nenagh – I’m really good at dinner parties – you’ll never need to worry about whether I like something. If it’s made for me, I’ll love it!

“Hi Paula I’m going to cheat and bring 4 . We will share. They would be Sir Alex Ferguson, Paul McCartney, Robin Williams and Adrian Newry. The last one as I am an F1 nut. The others are self explanatory.” - Paul.

“Hi Paula my 3 would be Spike Milligan, Stephen Fry and Roy Keane.” - Adrian

“I would invite Jamie Oliver, Rachel Allen and Rick Stein. They could do the cooking, I'll relax.” - Stephen Byrne in Lucan

"Donald Trump, Conor McGregor and Hitler." - dear oh dear

“Would have to be Helen Mirren, Stephen Fry and Dara O'Briain . All intelligent with the added bonus of witty humour!”

“Tom Hardy and my 2 nanas - they were great craic! – Aishling – Tom Hardy! How did I forget to invite mefella?!

@sweetpmac @todayfm Mine would have to be , Chevy Chase , Dan Akroyd and Bill Murray. There would be some craic at that table. — Daniel O Connell (@Daniel14885535) May 4, 2017