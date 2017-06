After a long break, the queen of country is back!

A few years ago, Shania got Lyme Disease which caused nerve damage to both her vocal cords, making it almost impossible for her to have any control over her voice.

After a long recover, she's back with her brand new single 'Life's About To Get Good'.

The five-time Grammy winner will also release her now album 'Now' this September and plans to head on tour.

Dermot & Dave caught up Shania this morning and talked about everything from cheesy music to a potential career with the Ireland squad: