Will Smith Was Working In Boots This Week
Shoppers in London were treated to a surprise this week, when none other than Will Smith greeted them in a Boots store in Westfield Shopping Centre. Members of the public couldn't believe it when the Hollywood star approached them.
Will was handing out signed bottles of a new product he's launching with his son Jaden. The pair have starred in numerous films together, from The Pursuit of Happyness to After Earth, so an eco-friendly water brand was the next logical step. We're shocked we didn't see this coming.
JUST Water packaging is comprised of 82 percent renewable sources and is fully recyclable.
We were lucky to have an incredible store manager on the floor at @bootsuk for our U.K. launch! @WillSmith 🎬: @Westbrook 🎥: @Aiden
Just another reason to love Will really.