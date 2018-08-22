Shoppers in London were treated to a surprise this week, when none other than Will Smith greeted them in a Boots store in Westfield Shopping Centre. Members of the public couldn't believe it when the Hollywood star approached them.

Will was handing out signed bottles of a new product he's launching with his son Jaden. The pair have starred in numerous films together, from The Pursuit of Happyness to After Earth, so an eco-friendly water brand was the next logical step. We're shocked we didn't see this coming.

JUST Water packaging is comprised of 82 percent renewable sources and is fully recyclable.