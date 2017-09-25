Lost in Music with Louise Duffy is the place for new tunes, fun and the chance to win tickets for what some are calling the gig of the year. Ok, I am calling it the gig of the year. LCD Soundsystem are playing three nights in Dublin's Olympia Theatre this week. James Murphy and co will be playing tracks from their latest album 'American Dream' and we are sure they will be blasting the favourites too.

We have a pair of tickets for Thursday nights show. To win, you need to listen to Lost in Music from 7pm.

Then you too could be dancing yourself clean on Thursday night.

Now let's have a little happy Monday moment, the Muppets in Brighton playing LCD Soundsystem is giving me all the life right now.