WiredScore is an international platform that rates the connectivity and technologcal capacity of office buidlings. President and EMEA MD William Newton joined Conall to tell us a little more about the business that was launched in Ireland just last Wednesday.

A new survey confirms that 85% of Irish offices experience connectivity problems and almost 40% of Irish office employees say internet outages cause tension in the workplace!

William tells us how WiredScore will be working with businesses in Ireland who want to get the best value for their investment and the office space that meets their connectivity needs.

Listen back to find out more!