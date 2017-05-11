Last week, while doing showbiz on Ian Dempsey’s show, I got to use my new word; “gentrification”. I had learned it that morning and while most of you would probably have heard it before and known what it meant, it was brand new to me.

I have since heard it about 65 times – had I not learned what it meant, it would have just gone straight over my head. This was one of my early morning musings on-air this morning, and then John got in touch saying;

“Paula to add to your gentrification, did you know these words?

Pilgarlic: A bald head.

Natiform: Something resembling a bum.

Now for ya!” - John, Dublin

I most certainly did NOT know these words! What other words did I not know? Early Breakfast listeners were on board to help out with their favourite words! Let me know if I’ve missed any good ones!

“ Hi P. Agelast: A person who never laughs. And in a sentence - the final word should not be with the agelast, the one who never laughs. Use it and watch an unfunny person also look really confused!” - Keith

“Paula did you know that you like to cachinnate? (Laugh very loudly!)” – Ciara in Monaghan

“Morning Paula, one of my favourite words: verisimilitude - the appearance of being true or real” - Tim

“Do you know what a palindrome is?” - J D - A palindrome is a word, phrase, number, or other sequence of characters which reads the same backward as forward, such as madam or racecar...or Navan

“Paresthesia: The prickly feeling when your limb “falls asleep.” Next time someone says they have pins and needles, you can give them a fright and say it’s serious; you have parasthesia.” - Colm

“Hi Paula. Balter: To dance clumsily. You do it every Saturday night according to your Snapchat!” – J

“Hi P. Petrichor: the way it smells after it rains. You can smell it now, can’t you?!” – B in Mullingar

“Morning Paula, my favourite word is defenestration which means to throw someone through a window.” - Colm in Dun Laoghaire

“Hi P, try misanthrope – a person who hates everyone. You’re not one though!” – John in Tullamore

"Hi Paula. I love the word salubrious: healthy. I have no idea how to spell it but I like how it sounds" - Des Harney via Snaphat

"Morning Paula. Sardonic: cynical. That's a great word!" - KB, Bettystown

Hi Paula! DILLIGAF is my favourite word! Do I Look Like I Give A F....!" - Mickzy via Snapchat

“Paula, a fancy word for Murphy’s Law is – Resistentialism: a jocular theory to describe "seemingly spiteful behavior manifested by inanimate objects", where objects that cause problems (like lost keys or a runaway bouncy ball) are said to exhibit a high degree of malice toward humans.” - Pat

“Paula - came across cataclysmically (a violent and sudden change) reading David Walliams to my daughter. It floored me for a second but we had so much fun saying it and I will never forget the word because of the way I came across it!”

“Vexillology is the study of flags!”

'Hi P. I really like the word exigence. It’s a great word to throw into a sentence. e.g. I have a great exigence to have a MacSweeney Beany sitting atop my head.....please!” - Martin Mul

“Verbosity: wordiness. Love that one!” - Bill

“Hi Paula, Flibbertigibbet (a frivolous, flighty, or excessively talkative person) is always a good word! It makes you feel good just saying it!” - JJ in Dundalk'

“Hey, a god one is absquatulate - to leave somewhere abruptly!” - Ciaran Cork

“Skidaddle: to hurry somewhere. Probably heard it before Paula but a class word!” – Paul, Dublin

“Antidisestablishmentarianism!” – Chris via Snapchat

Omnipotent!

Hey Paula. Mastication - to be annoying while eating and chewing. Not as rude as it sounds! We all do it!” – Gareth, Navan

@sweetpmac "Perturbed" new word I came across recently look it up! It was used to try beat me with recently I thought it was very funny 😂💩? — Pbcdave (@pbcdave_dave) May 11, 2017

@sweetpmac heard this one years ago, always liked it.



Apricity: the warmth of the sun in winter. — Jerry Lane (@JerryLane_) May 11, 2017