Moyee Coffee Co-Founder, Shane Reilly joined Conall on the Sunday Business Show this week just two days after he arrived back from Ethiopia where his coffee is produced.

Together with Co-Founder Killian Stokes, Shane set up the world's first Fairchain coffee company in Ireland, which they will be showcasing at this years National Crafts and Design Fair at the RDS.

To summarize the concept of a blockchain business to Conall, Shane said that "in one word it means trust" and also allows transparency in a business.

Using crypto-tokens customers can trace their product back to its origin and see all the people who were involved in its production, from the farmers in Ethiopia to the roasters.

Shane noted that less than 15% of coffee value goes to coffee-growing countries, while they wish to have a 50/50 partnership with the producers.

Customers can order the coffee via the company's website and can also join their monthly home delivery subscription.

Moyee Coffee is also hoping to increase distribution and be stocked in some of the big supermarkets in 2018.

To find out more about the blockchain company listen back to the podcast and check out their website on: https://www.moyeecoffee.ie/