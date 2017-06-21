Some fella down in Munster is in the papers today because he has won the Lotto for the THIRD TIME. He has won 300K, 500K and now 20K respectively over the past 13 years. Ridiculous!

I never even win on Scratch cards. Some of the listeners of The Early Breakfast are true winners though...heehee!

“The only thing I ever won was a cake slice. I made up a jingle for chivers jelly. That was years ago!” - Sheila

“When I was born I won fattest baby in my town. I was in the newspaper!”

“An odd one out hoodie!” - Ben in Wexford

“Paula I won a month's membership at a gym...for entering to win free pizza for a year.”

“Morning Paula, when I was 9 or 10 my mother sent me to Bingo with the next door neighbour and I won 50 pounds – imagine what 50 pounds was back in the 80s! I can still hear my neighbour screaming check check check! That’s the most I ever won!” - Pam, via Snapchat

“Sweetpea, I won a cream and brown breadbin when I was younger had to try cycle home on the bicycle with it all went well till I fell off going in the driveway and broke the lid off it. My poor mother still kept it, even with the yellow insulation tape holding it together. You can't beat mammy's love! - Jayo

“The only thing I ever win was a bottle of blue nun in a raffle in local GAA Club. Great for a 6 year old!”

“Paula I once won a clock on a local station down here when they started to broadcast years ago, waited weeks for it and got a text one day saying they had none left so I got a key ring and pen instead. So a crap prize became two crap prizes. That'll teach me for not listening to Today FM lol!” - Niall in Tipp

“I won Smile of the Week about 25 years ago on what I think was Dempsey’s Den. My prize was my photo sent back to me stuck to an A4 sheet of paper with smiley faces drawn in crayon. My mother framed it and I still have it. Happy days!”

“I entered a competition to win a mountain bike. After explaining why I needed one, i.e. not having any bike, I won a lycra cycling jersey as a runner up prize!!” - Tony the artist

“About 10years ago I won 10 Easter eggs from an RTE show. They never arrived and when I contacted them they had none left - so they set of out a box full of Pat Shortt pens and key rings” - Dave the van man

“Hi Paula I won a half marathon before and got an envelope at the finish which usually means cash prize but only to find a Free Entry to the next year!” - Darren Wicklow

Message was 'Hi paula. I won a cheap decanter and whiskey glasses AT A PIONEER event in the local hall way back in the day when I was 8!” - TJ in Tipp

“Hi Paula, when I was 10 I went to the races with my father. I bought a ticket for one pound I won the top prize. It was a service by a stallion for your mare. I didn't have a mare!”

“Hi Paula I was on family Fortunes in the UK and I won a Walkman and a world of slagging for my friends for the rest of my life!” - Richard S