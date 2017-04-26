Unfortunately, this is not a joke.

It's nearly a grand to look like a Bryan Adams impersonator moonlighting as an overworked mechanic.

Apparently the website Nordstrom thinks there are enough idiots out there willing to part with over 400 Euro for these jeans.

They are described as, "Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans are tailored in a slim-cut straight-leg fit and prominently defined by a crackled, caked-on coating that shows you're not afraid to get dirty."

Perfect if you're going to a festival and you're looking for that "I'm out of my box sleeping in a ditch and I've just messed myself" look.

It gets better.

There is a jacket to match.

Jesus help us, it's a double denim disaster area.

The jacket will set you back another €400.

There's farmers up and down the country rifling through for their dirtiest jeans to sell them for a fortune on eBay!