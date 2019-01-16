Chocolate. Oysters. Even watermelon. They're all known to have aphrodisiac qualities.

But what if you're just not in to any of the above? What if you're more of a crisps kind of person? Well I have good news for you my friend.

UK crisp company Tyrrell's have launched a brand new flavour of their savoury snack, which they are saying will act as an aphrodisiac.

It's the first ever crisp of it's kind and they have been launched to coincide with Valentine's Day.

The crisps will be "Honey and Chilli" flavoured which will get pulses racing.

According to Tyrrell's, the ingredients can have a powerful effect on the body.

While the honey tinkers with your hormone levels, the chilli will get to work triggering nerve endings on the tongue, releasing endorphins and increasing heart rate.

Tyrrell's are selling their aphrodisiac crisps in selected independent retailers across the UK. However it is not yet known if the seductive snack will be on sale here.