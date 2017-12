Gill told Muireann about her absolute Shake N' Vac fail that turned a good deed into a near house wrecking! This is hilarious!

Advice: Read instructions carefully.

And if that wasn't enough disaster for you.

Check out this horror.

In 2010 Jedward did a remix of the original Shake N' Vac advert and jingle.

Be warned this contains graphic images and offensive sound.