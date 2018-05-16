Listener Mike sent in a photo this morning that epitomises an Irish summer – the strawberry shop on the side of the road!

Yum! How else do we Irish know it’s summer? Read on...

Is that a lobster I see before me? Nope, it’s just one of many Irish people with a burnt face and a farmer’s tan.

Beer gardens start to fill up. Is that the sun? Quick! Get thee to a sunny bench pronto!

The smell of BBQs in the evenings, even on weekdays!

Paula, you know it's summer in Ireland because the rain is warmer.

Summers here - it's holy communion time!

Bright mornings and evenings = summer is here!

The boys have the shirts off! As soon as it hits about 15 degrees, the boyos develop a McGregor strut, and remove their shirts, whether you want them to or not.

There is no better sound of the twinkling music coming from the ice-cream van when the sun is out

The electric shower gets turned down to 1 or 2!

When the GAA championship starts! Pumped up players, wild eyed managers, baying crowds, blood soaked bandaged heads, Vaseline on the eyebrows. Bring it on!