People use Pinterest for many things: baking, make up tips, recipes. etc. But, what it's probably used most for is fashion! It's a really useful tool to spot up and coming trends.

Here are three of the most pinned trends on Pinterest at the minute:

1. A Denim Skirt

A staple in any 90s girl's wardrobe back in the day, these bad boys are making a come back this summer. They'll come in long, mini and even embroidered.

2. Gingham Print

You may remember this pattern from your mother's old tablecloth or Little House On The Prairie. Love it or hate it, it's coming back and available in absolutely every type of clothing. From shorts to shoes, it'll be in every colour and you'll see it absolutely everywhere this year!

3. A Scarf

Not in the traditional sense, though! Inventive Scarf Placement is one of the biggest trending pins on Pinterest right now. Everyone wears scarves around their necks but you don't want to be everyone, you want to be "totes on fleek!!!"

...and the one that would freeze your a$$ off in Ireland but it looks good:

Now all we need is a wardrobe like Jennifer Lopez to fit everything into!

#goals