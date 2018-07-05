So getting the right book for your holidays is essential...it can make or break your pool side lounging.

We've taken all the hassle out of it for you and compiled our essential summer holiday reading list from your recommendations.

Enjoy bookworms!

1. 'Red Rover' by Kunak McGann

"It is a great book for the holidays. It's a real trip down memory lane and is all about the games we played as kids. Perfect for this weather as well and teaching our own kids the joys of kerbs, bulldog etc"

2. 'Oh My God What A Complete Aisling' by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen

"It will have you laughing and crying, I loved this book from start to finish. We all know a girl like Aisling. Can't wait for the second one!"

3. 'Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine' by Gail Honeyman

"If you need one book for your holidays, get this one. It's so hilarious and will have you cracking up by the pool"

4. 'Cornflakes for Dinner' by Aidan Comerford

"A real-life Irish story told with brilliant Irish humour, a great tonic for this summer!"

5. 'The Kite Runner & A Thousand Splendid Suns' by Khalid Hassan

"Bawled like a baby on the beach to these two classic books"

6. 'The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck' by Mark Manson

"Great reminder of what’s important in life. And very funny"

7. The Chaos Walking Trilogy by Patrick Ness

"Three reasons to read these: 1. You'll never want to put the book down 2. It's unlike any book you've ever come across, with an original story and interesting characters 3. Finally, Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley will be starting in the film adaptation next year!"



8. 'Behind Her Eyes' by Sarah Winborough

"Gripping thriller that you could easily rip through in one sitting if you have the time to do that!"