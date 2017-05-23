Temperatures are set to rocket to 25 degrees this week - in IRELAND! A-woohooo!

Whether you plan on running straight for the garden as soon as you get in the door from work, or sticking on your headphones and going out to soak up the glorious atmosphere, the Early Breakfast listeners have your playlist sorted!

Special shout out to Tony for making me sing "a la la la la long long lee long long long" so someone could tell me who it was who sang it (Inner Circle - Sweat, since you asked.)

Here is a list of all the songs - more than 5 hours - of perfect sunny summer music to keep you going (link below). Enjoy!

Bagatelle – Summer In Dublin

Phil Collins – You Can’t Hurry Love

Simple Minds – Don’t You Forget About Me

Erasure – A Little Respect

David Kitt – You Know What I Want To Know

Dario G – Sunchyme

The Kinks – Sunny Afternoon

Stereophonics – Dakota

Beatles – Here Comes The Sun

Robert Miles – Children

B52s – Love Shack

Len – Steal My Sunshine

Mundy – July

Bob Marley – Three Little Birds

Jimmy Cliff – I Can See Clearly

Declan O’Rourke – Galileo

Santana – Smooth

Kodaline – Way Back When

Warren G – Regulate

Don Henley – Boys of Summer

Mungo Jerry – In The Summertime

Katrina and The Waves – Walking On Sunshine

ELO – Mr Blue Sky

Kid Rock – All Summer Long

Don McLean – American Pie

Gala – Freed From Desire

Wes – Alane

Tupac – California Love

Run DMC/Jason Nevins – It’s Like That

Moby – Honey

Michael Jackson – The Way You Make Me Feel

Flashdance Song

Eels – Mr Ees Beautiful Blues

Inner Circle – Sweat A La La La La Long

Bruce Springsteen – Waiting On A Sunny Day

Picture House – Sunburst

Toploader – Dancing In The Moonlight

U2 – With Or Without You

Madness – Our House

Eagle Eye Cherry – Save Tonight

OMC – How Bizarre

Cornershop – Brimful of Asha

Midnight Oil – Beds Are Burning

Charles and Eddie – Would I Lie To You

All Saints – Pure Shores

Jennifer Paige – Crush

Seal – A Kiss From A Rose

Cranberries – Linger

Weezer – Island In The Sun

Blackstreet – No Diggity

Chris Malinchak – So Good To Me

Garbage – Stupid Girl

Deep Blue Something – Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Oasis – Champagne Supernova

Gabrielle – Sunshine

Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun

The Smashing Pumpkins – Today

Adamski – Killer

Aerosmith – Cryin’

Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus

Travis – Flowers In The Window

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

Guns n Roses – Knockin’ On Heavens Door

Keane – Everybody’s Changing

Scorpians – Winds of Change

Animals – House of the Rising Sun

James – Sit Down

Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule the World

Snow Patrol – Chasing Cars

Chris Isaak – Wicked Games

Tom Petty – Free Falling

Phil Lynott – Old Town

Elton John – Sacrifice

Patrick Swayze – She’s Like the Wind

Chris de Burgh – Lady In Red

Lionel Richie – Hello

Berlin – Take My Breath Away

You can access this playlist on my Spotify (username is SWEETPMAC and the playlist is called EARLY BREAKFAST - SUNNY SUMMER DAYS) - or click on the link:

AND - if you liked that, and you're into running, here's more than 8 hours of music to keep you pumped while you exercise! Enjoy!