Your Sunny Summer Playlist Is Sorted
Temperatures are set to rocket to 25 degrees this week - in IRELAND! A-woohooo!
Whether you plan on running straight for the garden as soon as you get in the door from work, or sticking on your headphones and going out to soak up the glorious atmosphere, the Early Breakfast listeners have your playlist sorted!
Special shout out to Tony for making me sing "a la la la la long long lee long long long" so someone could tell me who it was who sang it (Inner Circle - Sweat, since you asked.)
Here is a list of all the songs - more than 5 hours - of perfect sunny summer music to keep you going (link below). Enjoy!
- Bagatelle – Summer In Dublin
- Phil Collins – You Can’t Hurry Love
- Simple Minds – Don’t You Forget About Me
- Erasure – A Little Respect
- David Kitt – You Know What I Want To Know
- Dario G – Sunchyme
- The Kinks – Sunny Afternoon
- Stereophonics – Dakota
- Beatles – Here Comes The Sun
- Robert Miles – Children
- B52s – Love Shack
- Len – Steal My Sunshine
- Mundy – July
- Bob Marley – Three Little Birds
- Jimmy Cliff – I Can See Clearly
- Declan O’Rourke – Galileo
- Santana – Smooth
- Kodaline – Way Back When
- Warren G – Regulate
- Don Henley – Boys of Summer
- Mungo Jerry – In The Summertime
- Katrina and The Waves – Walking On Sunshine
- ELO – Mr Blue Sky
- Kid Rock – All Summer Long
- Don McLean – American Pie
- Gala – Freed From Desire
- Wes – Alane
- Tupac – California Love
- Run DMC/Jason Nevins – It’s Like That
- Moby – Honey
- Michael Jackson – The Way You Make Me Feel
- Flashdance Song
- Eels – Mr Ees Beautiful Blues
- Inner Circle – Sweat A La La La La Long
- Bruce Springsteen – Waiting On A Sunny Day
- Picture House – Sunburst
- Toploader – Dancing In The Moonlight
- U2 – With Or Without You
- Madness – Our House
- Eagle Eye Cherry – Save Tonight
- OMC – How Bizarre
- Cornershop – Brimful of Asha
- Midnight Oil – Beds Are Burning
- Charles and Eddie – Would I Lie To You
- All Saints – Pure Shores
- Jennifer Paige – Crush
- Seal – A Kiss From A Rose
- Cranberries – Linger
- Weezer – Island In The Sun
- Blackstreet – No Diggity
- Chris Malinchak – So Good To Me
- Garbage – Stupid Girl
- Deep Blue Something – Breakfast At Tiffany’s
- Oasis – Champagne Supernova
- Gabrielle – Sunshine
- Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Today
- Adamski – Killer
- Aerosmith – Cryin’
- Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
- Travis – Flowers In The Window
- Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
- Guns n Roses – Knockin’ On Heavens Door
- Keane – Everybody’s Changing
- Scorpians – Winds of Change
- Animals – House of the Rising Sun
- James – Sit Down
- Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule the World
- Snow Patrol – Chasing Cars
- Chris Isaak – Wicked Games
- Tom Petty – Free Falling
- Phil Lynott – Old Town
- Elton John – Sacrifice
- Patrick Swayze – She’s Like the Wind
- Chris de Burgh – Lady In Red
- Lionel Richie – Hello
- Berlin – Take My Breath Away
You can access this playlist on my Spotify (username is SWEETPMAC and the playlist is called EARLY BREAKFAST - SUNNY SUMMER DAYS) - or click on the link:
AND - if you liked that, and you're into running, here's more than 8 hours of music to keep you pumped while you exercise! Enjoy!