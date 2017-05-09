This Dublin/Glasgow based duo are in for one hell of a 2017.

Mia and Toni, who are fresh off the stage from performing with Hozier, have created the most unusual of sounds. The pair infuse live instruments with programmed elements to create their own unique, hooky pop sound.

Having launched their project in the latter of 2016 with teaser track 'Dance' the duo released their official debut single ‘Lights Out’ last Friday, May 5th.

To keep up to date with all things SIIGHTS, check out their Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.