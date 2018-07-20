We've teamed up with Littlewoods Ireland to give one family the ultimate GAA prize! Do you fancy staying overnight in Croke Park ahead of the hurling event of the year? Then read on...

As title sponsors of this year's GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship, Littlewoods Ireland are on the hunt for a family that live and breathe the tournament. It's all tied in with their #StyleofPlay campaign where they have brought together the worlds of fashion and sport.

To celebrate this Littlewoods Ireland are giving one lucky family of four the ULTIMATE GAA Sleepover Experience with the chance to wake up in a fully Littlewoods Ireland decked out suit in Croke Park Stadium on the day of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

You'll stay overnight, go to the match and... bring home the contents of your luxury suite worth €15,000. It's an amazing prize including everything from beds to couches to the latest fashion looks PLUS four tickets to the biggest game of the season.

If you fancy your family four-some winning, there's two ways you could win:

1. Tune into our FB Live with Muireann O'Connell (featuring a familiar GAA face) from Croke Park on Monday 23rd July at 2.30pm. We'll be giving out a golden ticket to our live finale on August 3rd.

OR

2. Listen to Dermot + Dave from Monday 30th - Thursday 2nd August. Each day we'll be running an on-air competition with our daily winners going forward to the finale at Croke Park that Friday.

Best of luck!

Please note: All entrants must be available to attend our live finale event with Dermot + Dave on Friday 3rd August (9am - 12 noon). Prize is for a family of four comprising 2 adults and 2 children. Unfortunately due to the nature of the prize/suite we cannot accomodate more people. All other Today FM standard T+C's apply, please see here for more.