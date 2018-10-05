Pieta House FeelGood Week will take place from October 20th to 27th. This initiative is designed to help people #FindtheFeeling through a nationwide campaign of wellness, mindfulness, active, social and fun events.

So Today FM's Dermot and Dave have decided to kick things off early with an exclusive, lunchtime comedy gig taking place on Thursday 18th of October in the Sugar Club in Dublin. We'll be joined by comedians Damian Clarke and Danny O'Brien to ensure you laugh your way back to the office after.

We're calling on lucky listeners who work/live in the area to come and join us over their lunch break and to make donation of their choice for a really great cause. If you'd like to come along on the day, just enter your details below and we'll be in touch.

Don't forget... Pieta House is calling on people to get together with family, friends or workmates to organise a FeelGood event. It can be anything at all – from yoga sessions, a book club get together or that great hike along the Wild Atlantic Way. It could even be that reunion lunch with some old friends. For inspiration and event ideas, visit www.pieta.ie/feelgood