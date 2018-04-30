The Totally Mad And Incredibly Muddy Spartan Race Is Coming To Ireland!
For the first time ever, Spartan Race is heading to Ireland!
The race will be located at Ireland’s most famous Racecourse; Punchestown, which for one day only, will be transformed into the Meeting Place of the Spartans!
Today FM's Fergal D'Arcy will be there on the day and we've got a special 25% discount code off the race entry value for Today FM listeners!
Just enter code: TODAYFM when booking your spot*
Racers will be in for some fast flats, tricky trails, incredible obstacles and lot and lots of mud!
As usual, a few Spartan surprises will be thrown in to keep racers on their toes too.
Sign up for this madly muddy and brilliant race here.
* This discount code applies a 25% discount to the race entry value. It is only applicable to Ireland Super and Ireland Sprint open heats and cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount offers.