Fergal launched 'Live At Today FM' to celebrate the best live tracks that have been recorded here at the station's studios in Marconi House in Dublin.

Back in September 2013 Foy Vance dropped in to Today FM ahead of the release of his new album 'Joy of Nothing'. One of the tracks he performed was 'Where Everybody Knows Your Name'- which is better known as the theme song to TV show 'Cheers'.

Listen to Foy's cover here: